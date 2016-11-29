Menu
Recognizing A Lifetime Of Achievements | CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

RTDNA Canada is inviting nominations for individuals who have distinguished themselves through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of their career in journalism or news management. This award is for lifetime achievement rather than for a single contribution. Do you know an outstanding individual with at least 30 years of distinguished service? We invite you to nominate them today.

RTDNA Canada is inviting nominations for individuals who have distinguished themselves through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of their career in journalism or news management. This award is for lifetime achievement rather than for a single contribution.

Do you know an outstanding individual with at least 30 years of distinguished service? We invite you to nominate them today.

Nomination Deadline: December 31, 2016

Nominations are accepted by RTDNA Canada Regional Directors and deliberated by the RTDNA Canada Board.

Past recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award include Gary MacDonald and Allan Rowe (Atlantic), Tom Clark and Peter Mansbridge (Central), Murray Wood and Gord Steinke (Prairies), Clive Jackson and Frank Stanford (BC), and many more great names found in our History of Winners.

About RTDNA
RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. We believe an informed public is vital to a democratic society. Canadian Journalisms purpose is to serve the public interest. It is our responsibility to act independently, to be fair and respectful, and to report the facts. The RTDNA Canada Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession. We welcome its adoption by all practicing journalists.

 

CONTACT INFORMATION

Ian Koenigsfest, President
president@rtdnacanada.com

Leya Duigu, Association Manager
admin@rtdnacanada.com

RTDNA
ADMINISTRATOR
PROFILE

#300, 1201 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC
V6E 2V2
P: (1) 604.681.2153

For Member Services,
contact Leya Duigu at
admin@rtdnacanada.com or call +1 (647) 323.2152

For Conference and Awards please contact Monica Sayers
at rtdna@icsevents.com

