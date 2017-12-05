Menu
Recognizing A Lifetime Of Achievements | RTDNA 2018 CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

RTDNA Canada is inviting nominations for individuals who have distinguished themselves through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of their career in journalism or news management. This award is for lifetime achievement rather than for a single contribution.

Nomination Deadline: January 2, 2018

Nominations are accepted by RTDNA Canada Regional Directors and deliberated by the RTDNA Canada Board.

Past recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award include Debbie Copper and Jim Haskins (Atlantic), Keith Leslie, Scott Metcalfe and Mutsumi Takahashi (Central), Gord Gillies and David Spence (Prairies), John Daly and Celia Walters (BC), Charles Adler and Terry Milewski (Network) and many more great names found in our History of Winners.

