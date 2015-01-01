President’s Message

Welcome to RTDNA Canada, the Association of Electronic Journalists. We are extremely proud of our 54-year history as an association.

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast journalists to promote and to protect their freedom; to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. RTDNA Canada’s Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession and is regarded as the industry standard. As part of our mandate we are committed to protecting and strengthening the position of electronic and digital journalism and collaborating with other media organizations sharing the RTDNA’s goals.

The association has the support of all major news organisations in Canada.

Since 1962, RTDNA Canada has been helping the broadcast industry through;

Seminars and conferences

An industry recognized Code of Ethics

Annual awards dinners

Regional professional development meetings

Advocacy

There has never been a more important time to be a member of RTDNA Canada. The strength and vitality of this organization relies on your support and involvement. If your membership has recently lapsed or you are not a member, I urge you to sign up and become an active in the association.

The fast changing landscape of our industry affords us the opportunity to build upon the history of this association and continue to allow its voice to be heard and respected.

RTDNA is made up of full and part-time members of the media including news directors, reporters, producers, educators, students, social media and non-media industry leaders. This diversity in membership will ensure RTDNA remains a force in the broadcasting and digital worlds.

If you want to be part of keeping journalism strong in Canada, I welcome you to join RTDNA Canada today. I look forward to receiving your comments and feedback; I can be reached at president@rtdnacanada.com

Ian Koenigsfest

President,

RTDNA Canada