RTDNA Canada Announces Prairie Region Award Finalists

Toronto, ON, March 7, 2017 – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in electronic journalism in the Prairie Region with the finalists for the regional awards.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and new gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “As our industry continues to weather a bombardment from many fronts, it is crucial to pause, regroup and celebrate outstanding Canadian journalism,” says RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. “All finalists should be proud of the exceptional work they have submitted for the RTDNA’s prestigious awards; our industry is stronger because of them.”

2017 RTDNA Awards – PRAIRIE Region Finalists:

Digital

Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity

CBC Edmonton, The Man No Country Wants

CBC Yellowknife, Kitikmeot women revive traditional Inuit tattoos

Global Calgary, Birth Gender Bathroom Controversy

Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News

CBC North, Hunter Tootoo apologizes for ‘consensual but inappropriate relationship’

Global Calgary, de Grood NCR Verdict

Global Edmonton, Fort McMurray Wildfire

Data Storytelling Award

CBC News Manitoba, Thousands of Winnipeg properties don’t meet new national rail-line setback recommendations

CBC Yellowknife, Is Yellowknife ready to reckon with its toxic legacy?

Global Regina, Gun Crimes in Regina

Digital Media Award (Large Market)

CBC Edmonton, Battling the Beast, The Untold Story of the Fight to Save Fort McMurray

CTV Calgary, Calgary.ctvnews.ca

Global Edmonton, Family Matters

Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North, CBC North Digital Media

CBC Saskatchewan, SK Votes 2016: Brad Wall wins 3rd majority in Saskatchewan

Global Saskatoon, globalnews.ca/saskatoon

Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage

CBC Whitehorse, Yukon Election 2016

Global Calgary, Remembering the Brentwood 5

Global Edmonton, Fort McMurray Wildfire

Sam Ross Award – Editorial / Commentary

CBC Edmonton, ‘Travis Vader, where are the bodies of my parents?’

CBC Edmonton, Alison Redford: A Portrait of Defeat

CTV Calgary, Postscript

Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events

CBC Edmonton, On Trial: Cameras In The Courtroom

CBC North, Yukon Election 2016

CBC Whitehorse, Yukon Royal Visit

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)

CBC Edmonton, Perfect Weight: Curling Pioneer Touched By Tribute

CBC Edmonton, Winter Cycling 101

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North, 2016 Arctic Winter Games

com, SteinbachOnline Summer Games

Multiplatform

Dan McArthur Award – In-depth/Investigative

CBC Calgary, Gallery of Fine Cars, Investigative Series

CBC Saskatchewan, GTH Land Deal, CBC Investigates

CTV Calgary, Addiction Canada, Private Rehab Investigation

Radio

Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity

CBC Calgary, Syrian Soccer Sons

CBC Saskatchewan, The R word – Racism in Saskatchewan, CBC Blue Sky Aug 26, 2016

Byron MacGregor Award – Best Newscast (Medium Market)

650 CKOM, David Kirton & Gerald Bauman, 650 CKOM’s Midday Report

980 CJME, CJME Morning News

Byron MacGregor Award – Best Newscast (Large Market)

630 CHED, Newscast On Fire, Randy Kilburn May 3, 2016

660NEWS, Wildfire

CBC Edmonton, Fort McMurray Wildfire: Day Two Dawns

Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News

660NEWS, Heartbreak

CBC Calgary, News Special: The Death of Jim Prentice, Former premier killed in a plane crash

News Talk 770, Fort McMurray Wildfire, The First Hours

Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Small/Medium Market)

980 CJME, Martel On The Move – Election IQ

CBC North, Granny Hanky Headbands

Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Large Market)

630 CHED, Metis Welcome, Kirby Bourne Tour

CBC Calgary, Six Generations of Alberta Women

CBC Edmonton, “Six Damn Years”: Travis Vader’s Story

Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan, How did Nadine Machiskinic fall 10 storeys, to her death down a hotel laundry chute?

CBC Whitehorse, Ross River reacts to fatal dog attack on community member

Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Large Market)

CBC Calgary, This Old House

CBC Edmonton, Dental Nightmare: ‘Life Will Never Be The Same’

CBC Edmonton, Flames of Injustice

Dick Smyth Award – Creative Use of Sound

CBC Calgary, Inside Canada’s New National Music Centre

CBC Calgary, ‘Old coffin dodgers’, The Coyote Flats oral history project

CBC Edmonton, Waterbeds: From A Flood To A Drip

Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events

650 CKOM, 650 CKOM’s Day of Caring for Fort McMurray

CBC Calgary, Live from the Music Mile, The Junos come to Calgary

News Talk 770, Return To Fort McMurray, The Re-Entry

Peter Gzowski Award – Radio News Information Program

CBC Calgary, The Calgary Eyeopener, April 27, 2016 edition

CBC Yellowknife, Sisters Reunited

News Talk 770, Return to Fort McMurray

Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage

660NEWS, NCR

660NEWS, The Beast

CBC Edmonton, The Beast

Sam Ross Award – Editorial / Commentary

980 CJME, Taylor Field – Saying Farewell

News Talk 770, Wilting Rose, Danielle Smith with the Rest of the Story

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)

CBC Calgary, Taekwondo Kid

Television

Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity

CBC News Manitoba, Access Denied

CTV Calgary, Rural Syrian Refugees

Global Edmonton, Brotherly Love

Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast (Small Market)

CBC North, Northbeat

CTV Lethbridge, CTV Lethbridge 5 PM News

Global Lethbridge, Global News at 5: The Stephans Verdict

Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast (Medium Market)

CTV Regina, CTV Regina News at Six

Global Regina, Global Regina – Global News at 6

Global Saskatoon, La Loche School Shooting, 42391

Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast (Large Market)

CTV Calgary, Amber Alert Newscast, 42563

Global Calgary, Amber Alert – The Search for Taliyah

Global Edmonton, Fort McMurray Wildfire

Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News

CTV Calgary, Amber Alert

CTV News Edmonton, Fort McMurray Fire

Global Calgary, Amber Alert – The Search for Taliyah

Global Edmonton, Fort McMurray Wildfire

Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Saskatoon, We Have a Problem

Global Regina, An Olympic Heart

Global Regina, Landlocked: Sukanen and his Ship

Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Large Market)

CTV Calgary, Transplant Reunion

CTV News Edmonton, Mustang

Global Calgary, Syrian Farmers

Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Yellowknife, Women in Handgames, “We are all Dene”

Global Regina, Sheldon Kennedy: A Healing Homecoming

Global Regina, Wasted

Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Large Market)

CBC Manitoba, Goomasoom

CTV News Edmonton, Mustang Ride

Global Calgary, Remembering the Brentwood 5

Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events

CTV Winnipeg, CTV Election 2016

Global News Winnipeg, Decision Manitoba 2016

Global Regina, Decision Saskatchewan 2016

Hugh Haugland Award – Creative Use of Video

CTV Calgary, Atlas Mine

CTV News Edmonton, HIV

Global Calgary, Rio Badminton

Global Regina, Harry’s Hi-Fi

Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage

CTV News Edmonton, Fort McMurray Fire

CTV Winnipeg, Finding Cooper

Global Calgary, Sara & Taliyah – A Mother and Daughter Tragedy

Global Edmonton, Fort McMurray Wildfire

Sam Ross Award – Editorial / Commentary

Global Edmonton, Life School, Bob Layton Editorial

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North, 2016 Arctic Winter Games

CTV Regina, Getting in the Game

CTV Regina, Small Town on the World Stage

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)

CTV Calgary, Aussie Hockey

CTV Winnipeg, Picture Perfect

Global Calgary, The Doug Jarvis Story

Trina McQueen Award – Television News Information Program

Global News Winnipeg, Focus Manitoba, Election Preview

Global Regina, Focus Saskatchewan, March 19

Global Regina, Focus Saskatchewan, May 14

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

