National Award Finalists Announced

Toronto, Ontario – (May 1, 2017) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to announce the finalists for the RTDNA Canada National Awards. The entries represent excellence in broadcast and digital journalism in Canada.

The RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “As our industry continues to weather a bombardment from many fronts, it is crucial to pause, regroup and celebrate outstanding Canadian journalism,” says RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. “All nominees should be proud of the exceptional work they have submitted for the RTDNA’s prestigious National awards; our industry is stronger because of them.”

National winners will be announced at the 2017 National Conference & Awards Gala in Toronto on May 27. To see more information, and to register, visit http://www.rtdnacanada.com/general-information-2017-national-conference/.

2017 RTDNA Awards – National Finalists:

Digital

Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity

CBC Montreal: Real Talk on Race

CBC Nova Scotia: School Board Deals with Racially Charged Incidents

CBC Yellowknife: Kitikmeot Women Revive Traditional Inuit Tattoos

Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News

CBC Toronto: Rob Ford’s Death Coverage

CTV Vancouver Island: On-Duty Mountie Killed in Langford Crash

Global Edmonton: Fort McMurray Wildfire

Data Storytelling Award

CBC Vancouver: Every Parking Ticket Issued in Vancouver Last Year

CBC Yellowknife: Is Yellowknife Ready to Reckon with Its Toxic Legacy?

CTV News Ottawa: Fort McMurray Fire Spread Comparison Graphic

Digital Media Award (Large Market)

CBC Montreal Website: Engaging Our Audience Digitally

Global Edmonton: Family Matters

COM

Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Nova Scotia Facebook: CBC.CA/NS

CBC Saskatchewan: SK Votes 2016: Brad Wall Wins 3rd Majority in Saskatchewan

CBC Thunder Bay: Deep Water

Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events

CBC Prince Edward Island: CBC Public Forum on Electoral Reform

CBC Vancouver: Royal Visit

CBC Whitehorse: Yukon Royal Visit

Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage

CBC Hamilton: Tim Bosma Murder Trial Coverage

CBC Nova Scotia: Norwegian-Canadian War Hero

Global BC News Online: Fentanyl Crisis in B.C.

Global Edmonton: Fort McMurray Wildfire

Sam Ross Award – Editorial / Commentary

CBC Montreal: Editorial Value: Politics, Sports and Indigenous Affairs

CBC Vancouver: Big Oil vs. Big Whale: Will Pipeline Trump Orca?

CTV Calgary: Postscript

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)

CBC Edmonton: Winter Cycling 101

CBC Montreal: Montrealer’s Collection is a Snapshot of Baseball History

Global News BC Online: BC Wrestler’s Legendary Career

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North: 2016 Arctic Winter Games

Multiplatform

Dan McArthur Award – In-Depth or Investigative

CBC New Brunswick: Special Deals

CBC Thunder Bay: Deep Water

CBC Vancouver: The Frontline of Fentanyl

Radio

Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity

CBC Quebec City: Facing Justice: Canada’s Treatment of Indigenous Offenders

CBC Saskatchewan: CBC Blue Sky: The R Word – Racism in Saskatchewan

CBC Vancouver: Finding Refuge

Byron MacGregor Award – Best Newscast (Small Market)

989XFM: 8 A.M. News – July 28, 2016

CKBZ Kamloops: B-100 Noon News

Byron MacGregor Award – Best Newscast (Medium Market)

650 CKOM: Midday Report: David Kirton & Gerald Bauman

CBC Windsor: Windsor Morning: Tornados Land

C-FAX 1070 AM: Victoria @ Noon

Byron MacGregor Award – Best Newscast (Large Market)

1310NEWS: The 1310 Morning News

660NEWS: Wildfire

CBC Vancouver: Radio News: Kinder Morgan Pipeline Expansion, Nov. 29, 2016

Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News

680 NEWS: Stakeout, Shootout, and a Stabbing

CBC Calgary: News Special: The Death of Jim Prentice: Former Premier Killed in a Plane Crash

CBC Prince Edward Island: School Evacuations

Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Small/Medium Market)

980 CJME: Martel on the Move – Election IQ

CBC Nelson: Daybreak South: Expedition to Earth

CBC Thunder Bay: A Promise Kept

Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Large Market)

630 CHED: Metis Welcome: Kirby Bourne Tour

CBC Vancouer: Facing Fentanyl: A Young Addict and his Mom

NEWSTALK1010: City Hall Lunacy: James Moore

Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Nelson: Daybreak South: The Krazy Canadian

CBC Nova Scotia: Atlantic Voice: A Journey to Jamaica

CBC Quebec City: Unique Home Care Program for Mentally Ill Patients

CBC Whitehorse: Ross River Reacts to Fatal Dog Attack on Community Member

Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Large Market)

CBC Edmonton: Dental Nightmare: ‘Life Will Never be the Same’

CBC Montreal: Two Veterans, Decades Apart

CKNW: On the Front Lines at St. Paul’s Hospital

Dick Smyth Award – Creative Use of Sound

CBC Edmonton: Waterbeds: From a Flood to a Drip

CBC Toronto: Metro Morning: “Letters to Mohammed”

CBC Vancouver: Fault Lines: 24 Hours After

Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events

570News Kitchener: Live Remembrance Day Broadcast

650 CKOM’s Day of Caring for Fort McMurray

CBC Vancouver and CBC Calgary: Pipeline Persuasion

Peter Gzowski Award – Radio News Information Program

CBC New Brunswick: Information Morning Fredericton: Feb. 22, 2016

CBC Quebec City: Six Quebecers Killed in Burkina Faso Terrorist Attack

News Talk 770: Return to Fort McMurray

Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage

660NEWS: The Beast

CBC Sudbury: The Fight to Save Local Schools

CBC Vancouver: Fault Lines

Sam Ross Award – Editorial / Commentary

980 CJME: Taylor Field – Saying Farewell

NEWS 1130: A Minute with Bill Good

NEWSTALK1010: Pulse Nightclub Aftermath: Jim Richards

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Kamloops: Daybreak: Women’s World Hockey Comes to Kamloops

CBC Thunder Bay: Drunkinental Cup

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)

CBC Calgary: Taekwondo Kid

CBC Montreal: Andie’s All Stars: Fiona Robinson

CBC Vancouver: Field of Dreams: Uganda’s Improbable Journey to the Softball World Championships

Television

Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity

CBC News Manitoba: Access Denied

City: Transgender Surgery

CTV Atlantic: Being Muslim: New Home, New Challenges

Global News BC: Haida People

Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast (Small Market)

CBC New Brunswick

CBC North: Northbeat

CFJC TV: A Reunion 38 Years in the Making, Nov. 17, 2016

Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast (Medium Market)

CTV Kitchener: Bosma Verdict

Global Halifax: News at 6: December 5, 2016

Global Saskatoon: La Loche School Shooting, January 22, 2016

Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast (Large Market)

CTV News Toronto: CTV News at Six

Global Edmonton: Fort McMurray Wildfire

Global News BC: Snow Mayhem, Monday, December 5, 2016

Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News

CBC Newfoundland & Labrador: Here & Now: Bay de Verde Fish Plant Fire

CTV News Ottawa: Sinkhole Swallows Rideau Street

CTV Vancouver: Snowstorm

Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Kitchener: Calendar Girls

Global New Brunswick: Senior Dog Walker

Global Regina: An Olympic Heart

Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver News at 6: Forever Young

CTV Calgary: Transplant Reunion

CTV News Ottawa: Making an Impression: 13-Year-Old Evan Sharma is Being Called “The Next Picasso”

Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)

CKPG: I Hear Vinyl’s Back

Global Regina: Wasted

NTV: The Carter File Special: No Place Like Home

Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Large Market)

CBC News: Vancouver at 6: A Night in the ER: Fentanyl Crisis Ground Zero

CTV News Edmonton: Mustang Ride

Global News: Cold Case

Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events

CBC Newfoundland & Labrador: Beaumont-Hamel 100

CP24: Olympic Parade

CTV Vancouver: The Royal Visit

Hugh Haugland Award – Creative Use of Video

CTV News Edmonton: HIV

CTV News Toronto: In an Officer’s Shoes

CTV Vancouver: Secret Bowling Alley

Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage

CTV Atlantic: Red Tape: Family Fights for Lost Boy

CTV Vancouver: Fentanyl Epidemic

Global Edmonton: Fort McMurray Wildfire

Sam Ross Award – Editorial / Commentary

CTV Atlantic: Freedom’s Not Just another Word: Reflections on the Sacrifice of Those Who Served

Global Edmonton: Life School: Bob Layton Editorial

Global Toronto: God Has Left Twitter

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)

CHEK: Liam Runs

CTV Atlantic: Maritime Referees: A Closer Look at the Men in Stripes

CTV Kitchener: On the Roster: Blind Curlers

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)

CTV News Ottawa: Joe Sandulo in the Battle of His Life

CTV Vancouver: Life on the Line: The Nolan Bellerose Story

CTV Winnipeg: Picture Perfect

Trina McQueen Award – Television News Information Program