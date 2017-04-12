Gord Gillies and David Spence announced as Prairies recipients of the RTDNA Canada Lifetime Achievement Award

Calgary, AB – (April 12, 2017) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize two individuals in the Prairies region who have distinguished themselves through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of their careers in journalism/news management. Karen Mitchell, CTV Winnipeg News Director and RTDNA Regional Director, said, “David Spence and Gord Gillies work not only to inform the community on important events that shape viewers’ lives; they also volunteer in the community to help those around them. This dedication to work and volunteerism is an inspiration to young journalists.”

“Once again the prestigious RTDNA Lifetime Achievement Award is recognising two exceptionally talented people who have collectively provided their community more than 70 years of information”, said RTDNA President Ian Koenigsfest, adding, “the recipients continue to play a vitally important role in mentoring and providing leadership to our industry.”

Gord and David will be presented with their awards during the Prairies Regional Meeting on April 29, 2017. For more information on the event visit http://www.rtdnacanada.com/2017-prairies-regional-meeting/.

Gord Gillies

Global News Calgary

Gord Gillies is truly the face of Global Calgary. A born and bred Calgarian, he has recently completed an incredible 25 years of service to the station and more than 30 years to the local community as part of a journalism career in television, radio, and print that dates back to 1981. Gord’s coverage of the 1988 Winter Olympics is a personal highlight and accolades have piled up along his career, most recently a pair of Best Newscast Awards, in addition to a 2015 Canadian Screen Award for Best Live Special. Gord, of course, will say it was all the team behind and beside him that helped win these outstanding achievements. It is Gord’s community work that truly sets him apart. His dedication and longstanding support of countless organizations including the Alberta Children’s Hospital puts him in high demand. He always makes time for any charity or community event big or small while eschewing any personal attention lest he steal the spotlight from the good work being done. From mayors to premiers to prime ministers to William Shatner, Gord has interviewed just about everyone who is anyone over the course of his career and his calm presence and professional delivery during the devastating Alberta floods of 2013 helped inform and reassure an entire community and solidify his place as one of the top local broadcasters in the country.

David Spence

CTV Calgary

David has been providing Southern Alberta with the most up to date and accurate weather forecasts for about 40 years. He has taken on number causes outside of his daily broadcasts including being a spokesperson for Movember, taking part in many events with Prostaid Calgary, and sharing his own brush with prostate cancer. He spends countless hours in Calgary classrooms teaching children about weather and science. As a Meteorologist, he makes the weather interesting, fun and easy to understand. He also has a very serious sense of responsibility when it comes to severe weather, and he clearly understand how vital his role is to the community. David was also an early adapter of social media, and has built a very strong and loyal online following.