Coming Soon – Award Submissions Open December 12th

Are you ready to submit your best work from 2016? Now is the time to start thinking about what you want to submit for the upcoming RTDNA Canada Award season. Submissions open December 12th. We are pleased to announce an expansion of the awards to be presented by RTDNA Canada in 2017.

View the image below and visit www.rtdnacanada.com/regional-network-awards/ to see the entry guidelines and awards categories.

Sincerely,

Mark Mietkiewicz
Awards Chair, RTDNA Canada

rtdna2017_awards_coming_soon

 

 

 

#300, 1201 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC
V6E 2V2
P: (1) 604.681.2153

For Member Services,
contact Leya Duigu at
admin@rtdnacanada.com or call +1 (647) 323.2152

For Conference and Awards please contact Monica Sayers
at rtdna@icsevents.com

