RTDNA Canada Announces Central Region Award Finalists

Toronto, ON, March 7, 2017 – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in electronic journalism in the Central Region with the finalists for the regional awards.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and new gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “As our industry continues to weather a bombardment from many fronts, it is crucial to pause, regroup and celebrate outstanding Canadian journalism,” says RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. “All finalists should be proud of the exceptional work they have submitted for the RTDNA’s prestigious awards; our industry is stronger because of them.”

2017 RTDNA Awards – CENTRAL Region Finalists:

Digital

Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity

CBC Hamilton, CBC Hamilton coverage of Syrian refugees and city wide response

CBC Montreal, Real Talk on Race

CBC Thunder Bay, I Am Indigenous

Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News

CBC Montreal, Heritage building destroyed in Chinatown fire

CBC Montreal, Jean Lapierre’s death

CBC Toronto, Rob Ford’s Death Coverage

Data Storytelling Award

CBC Montreal, Quebec’s police forces still overwhelmingly white

CTV News Ottawa, Fort McMurray Fire Spread Comparison Graphic

NEWSTALK1010, First Fun Snowfall

Digital Media Award (Large Market)

CBC Hamilton, CBC Hamilton, digital and social media coverage

CBC Montreal, CBC Web: Engaging our audience digitally

CP24, CP24 Now This moment’s news, now

Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Thunder Bay, Deep Water

CTV Barrie, Broken Earth / Healing Hands Web

Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage

CBC Hamilton, Tim Bosma murder trial coverage

CBC Montreal, The trial of Richard Bain

CBC Toronto, CBC Toronto – Trial of Jian Ghomeshi

Sam Ross Award – Editorial / Commentary

CBC Montreal, Editorial value: Politics, sports and Indigenous affairs

CBC Montreal, Municipal politics: 375 years, pit bulls and a ‘Happy Warrior’

Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events

CBC Montreal, Turtle Island Reads

CBC Toronto, CBC Toronto Pride Facebook Live

CityNews, Election, eh? A CityNews Canuck-ified approach to an historic night in America

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)

CBC Montreal, Montrealer’s collection is a snapshot of baseball history

Multiplatform

Dan McArthur Award – In-depth/Investigative

CBC Ontario, Tim Bosma Trial

CBC Thunder Bay, Deep Water

CTV News Toronto, Exposing an Abusive Veterinarian

Radio

Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity

CBC Montreal, Survivors of the ‘Sixties Scoop’

CBC Quebec City, Facing justice: Canada’s treatment of Indigenous offenders

CBC Toronto, Metro Morning “Warrior on the Court”

Byron MacGregor Award – Best Newscast (Medium Market)

570News Kitchener, Nursing Home Nightmare

CBC Windsor, Tornados Land Windsor Morning

NewsTalk 1290 CJBK, Small Town Terror

Byron MacGregor Award – Best Newscast (Large Market)

1310NEWS, The 1310 Morning News

680 NEWS, Triumph of Trump

CBC Toronto, CBC Toronto 0730 radio newscast Nov. 09

Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News

680 NEWS, Rob Ford – Final Chapter

680 NEWS, Stakeout, shootout, and a stabbing

CBC Sudbury, Crisis in Attawapiskat, Olivia Stefanovich

Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Sudbury, The Happiest Turkeys at Christmas, Jason Turnbull

CBC Sudbury, The New Mall in Elliot Lake, Olivia Stefanovich

CBC Thunder Bay, A Promise Kept

Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Large Market)

1310NEWS, Fentanyl in the Capital

CBC Montreal, Move over Tinder: Slow dancing for singles

NEWSTALK1010, City Hall Lunacy, James Moore

Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Quebec City, Unique home care program for mentally ill patients

CBC Sudbury, Letters of Note Jan Lakes

CBC Windsor, Lisa Xing Adam Maier-Clayton Assisted Suicide

Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Large Market)

CBC Montreal, Dawson shooting survivors look back 10 years later

CBC Montreal, Two veterans, decades apart

CBC Toronto, Metro Morning “The End of the Drug Wars”

Dick Smyth Award – Creative Use of Sound

CBC Quebec City, High-flyin’ Santa 50 years of the Kuujjuaq Christmas Candy Drop

CBC Toronto, Metro Morning “Letters to Mohammed”

NEWSTALK1010, Trudeau Makes History at Toronto Pride Parade Siobhan Morris

Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events

570News Kitchener, Live Remembrance Day Broadcast

CBC Montreal, Homerun: Live from Fairview

NEWSTALK1010, The Passing and Funeral of Rob Ford

Peter Gzowski Award – Radio News Information Program

CBC Montreal, Can a student go to English public school and end up bilingual?

CBC Quebec City, Six Quebecers killed in Burkina Faso terrorist attack

CBC Toronto, Metro Morning “Trudeau and the Refugees: One Year Later”

Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage

CBC Montreal, Derelict Buildings Series

CBC Sudbury, Crisis in Attawapiskat, Olivia Stefanovich

CBC Sudbury, The Fight to Save Local Schools

Sam Ross Award – Editorial / Commentary

News Talk Radio, CJAD 800, Tommy’s Take: What has Montreal become?

NEWSTALK1010, Pulse Nightclub Aftermath, Jim Richards

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Sudbury, Making the Team, Erik White

CBC Sudbury, Sudbury Slam Dunker, Markus Schwabe

CBC Thunder Bay, Drunkinental Cup

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)

680 NEWS, Curling for Cars

CBC Montreal, Andie’s All Stars: Fiona Robinson

CBC Montreal, Andie’s All Stars: Jodie Richardson

Television

Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity

CBC Montreal, ‘Life outside of blackness’: Montreal family reflects on race, identity

CBC Montreal, Survivors of the ‘Sixties Scoop’

City, Transgender Surgery

Global Calgary, Mission Madagascar

Global Toronto, Educating Native Youth on Culture Preservation Through Hip-Hop

Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast (Medium Market)

CTV Barrie, GOODBYE BOB

CTV Kitchener, Bosma Verdict

CTV London, Small Town Terror

CTV Windsor, Tornado Aftermath

Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast (Large Market)

CTV News Ottawa, CTV News Ottawa- Best Newscast Live. Local. Breaking

CTV News Toronto, CTV News at Six

Global Toronto, Global News at 5:30 & 6:00pm US Election Special

Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News

CBC Montreal, Montreal heritage building up in flames

CP24, Mississauga House Explosion

CTV News Ottawa, Sinkhole swallows Rideau Street

CTV News Toronto, Sudden Storm

Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Kitchener, Calendar Girls

CTV London, Music for Memory

CTV Northern Ontario, Curbing Homophobia in Sports

Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Large Market)

CTV Montreal, Outpouring of Grief for Cohen in Montreal

CTV News Ottawa, Making An Impression, 13-year-old Evan Sharma is being called “the next Picasso”

CTV News Toronto, Arresting Impaired Drivers

Global Toronto, Smiling Refugee

Global Toronto, Walter Gretzky Saves the Day

Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)

CKWS Kingston, One Hip Hour

CTV Barrie, Broken Earth / Healing Hands

CTV Windsor, Windsor Essex EMS Ride Along

Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Large Market)

CTV Montreal, Becoming Eden: What it’s Like to be Transgender

Global News, Cold Case

Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events

CP24, Olympic Parade

CP24, Rob Ford Funeral

CTV News Ottawa, 2016 Grey Cup Celebration Special

Hugh Haugland Award – Creative Use of Video

CBC Toronto, Crosswalk

CTV News Ottawa, Remembrance Day Tribute Featuring “In Flanders Fields” as read by Leonard Cohen

CTV News Toronto, In an Officer’s Shoes

Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage

CBC Montreal, Controversial dog regulations hit Montreal after woman’s death

CP24, On the Road To The White House

CTV Montreal, Battle for Respect: Scars remain for gay ex-military

CTV News Ottawa, Phoenix: Pay System Under Fire

Sam Ross Award – Editorial / Commentary

CKMI Montreal, Learning Irish

CKMI Montreal, Tunnel Puddle

CTV Montreal, Postscript: Dawson college shooting, 10 years later

Global Toronto, God Has Left Twitter

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Kitchener, On The Roster Blind Curlers

CTV London, Coaching The Cup

CTV Windsor, Flow Riding

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)

CKMI Montreal, Senior Hockey

CTV News Ottawa, Joe Sandulo in the battle of his life

Global Television, Breaking Barriers

Trina McQueen Award – Television News Information Program

CBC Toronto, Our Toronto – 01/30/2016

CKMI Montreal, Focus Montreal- Great Montrealers

Global Television, Focus Ontario Budget Lock Up: Behind the Scenes

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

-END-

For more information regarding the awards contact Joanna Rose at 604.681.2153 ext 133 or info@rtdnacanada.com. For information regarding RTDNA Canada contact Leya Duigu at 647.323.2152 or admin@rtdnacanada.com.