RTDNA Canada Announces Central Region Award Finalists

Toronto, ON, March 7, 2017 – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in electronic journalism in the Central Region with the finalists for the regional awards.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and new gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “As our industry continues to weather a bombardment from many fronts, it is crucial to pause, regroup and celebrate outstanding Canadian journalism,” says RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. “All finalists should be proud of the exceptional work they have submitted for the RTDNA’s prestigious awards; our industry is stronger because of them.”
2017 RTDNA Awards – CENTRAL Region Finalists:
Digital
Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity
- CBC Hamilton, CBC Hamilton coverage of Syrian refugees and city wide response
- CBC Montreal, Real Talk on Race
- CBC Thunder Bay, I Am Indigenous
Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News
- CBC Montreal, Heritage building destroyed in Chinatown fire
- CBC Montreal, Jean Lapierre’s death
- CBC Toronto, Rob Ford’s Death Coverage
Data Storytelling Award
- CBC Montreal, Quebec’s police forces still overwhelmingly white
- CTV News Ottawa, Fort McMurray Fire Spread Comparison Graphic
- NEWSTALK1010, First Fun Snowfall
Digital Media Award (Large Market)
- CBC Hamilton, CBC Hamilton, digital and social media coverage
- CBC Montreal, CBC Web: Engaging our audience digitally
- CP24, CP24 Now This moment’s news, now
Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Thunder Bay, Deep Water
- CTV Barrie, Broken Earth / Healing Hands Web
Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage
- CBC Hamilton, Tim Bosma murder trial coverage
- CBC Montreal, The trial of Richard Bain
- CBC Toronto, CBC Toronto – Trial of Jian Ghomeshi
Sam Ross Award – Editorial / Commentary
- CBC Montreal, Editorial value: Politics, sports and Indigenous affairs
- CBC Montreal, Municipal politics: 375 years, pit bulls and a ‘Happy Warrior’
Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events
- CBC Montreal, Turtle Island Reads
- CBC Toronto, CBC Toronto Pride Facebook Live
- CityNews, Election, eh? A CityNews Canuck-ified approach to an historic night in America
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)
- CBC Montreal, Montrealer’s collection is a snapshot of baseball history
Multiplatform
Dan McArthur Award – In-depth/Investigative
- CBC Ontario, Tim Bosma Trial
- CBC Thunder Bay, Deep Water
- CTV News Toronto, Exposing an Abusive Veterinarian
Radio
Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity
- CBC Montreal, Survivors of the ‘Sixties Scoop’
- CBC Quebec City, Facing justice: Canada’s treatment of Indigenous offenders
- CBC Toronto, Metro Morning “Warrior on the Court”
Byron MacGregor Award – Best Newscast (Medium Market)
- 570News Kitchener, Nursing Home Nightmare
- CBC Windsor, Tornados Land Windsor Morning
- NewsTalk 1290 CJBK, Small Town Terror
Byron MacGregor Award – Best Newscast (Large Market)
- 1310NEWS, The 1310 Morning News
- 680 NEWS, Triumph of Trump
- CBC Toronto, CBC Toronto 0730 radio newscast Nov. 09
Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News
- 680 NEWS, Rob Ford – Final Chapter
- 680 NEWS, Stakeout, shootout, and a stabbing
- CBC Sudbury, Crisis in Attawapiskat, Olivia Stefanovich
Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Sudbury, The Happiest Turkeys at Christmas, Jason Turnbull
- CBC Sudbury, The New Mall in Elliot Lake, Olivia Stefanovich
- CBC Thunder Bay, A Promise Kept
Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Large Market)
- 1310NEWS, Fentanyl in the Capital
- CBC Montreal, Move over Tinder: Slow dancing for singles
- NEWSTALK1010, City Hall Lunacy, James Moore
Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Quebec City, Unique home care program for mentally ill patients
- CBC Sudbury, Letters of Note Jan Lakes
- CBC Windsor, Lisa Xing Adam Maier-Clayton Assisted Suicide
Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Large Market)
- CBC Montreal, Dawson shooting survivors look back 10 years later
- CBC Montreal, Two veterans, decades apart
- CBC Toronto, Metro Morning “The End of the Drug Wars”
Dick Smyth Award – Creative Use of Sound
- CBC Quebec City, High-flyin’ Santa 50 years of the Kuujjuaq Christmas Candy Drop
- CBC Toronto, Metro Morning “Letters to Mohammed”
- NEWSTALK1010, Trudeau Makes History at Toronto Pride Parade Siobhan Morris
Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events
- 570News Kitchener, Live Remembrance Day Broadcast
- CBC Montreal, Homerun: Live from Fairview
- NEWSTALK1010, The Passing and Funeral of Rob Ford
Peter Gzowski Award – Radio News Information Program
- CBC Montreal, Can a student go to English public school and end up bilingual?
- CBC Quebec City, Six Quebecers killed in Burkina Faso terrorist attack
- CBC Toronto, Metro Morning “Trudeau and the Refugees: One Year Later”
Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage
- CBC Montreal, Derelict Buildings Series
- CBC Sudbury, Crisis in Attawapiskat, Olivia Stefanovich
- CBC Sudbury, The Fight to Save Local Schools
Sam Ross Award – Editorial / Commentary
- News Talk Radio, CJAD 800, Tommy’s Take: What has Montreal become?
- NEWSTALK1010, Pulse Nightclub Aftermath, Jim Richards
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Sudbury, Making the Team, Erik White
- CBC Sudbury, Sudbury Slam Dunker, Markus Schwabe
- CBC Thunder Bay, Drunkinental Cup
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)
- 680 NEWS, Curling for Cars
- CBC Montreal, Andie’s All Stars: Fiona Robinson
- CBC Montreal, Andie’s All Stars: Jodie Richardson
Television
Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity
- CBC Montreal, ‘Life outside of blackness’: Montreal family reflects on race, identity
- CBC Montreal, Survivors of the ‘Sixties Scoop’
- City, Transgender Surgery
- Global Calgary, Mission Madagascar
- Global Toronto, Educating Native Youth on Culture Preservation Through Hip-Hop
Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast (Medium Market)
- CTV Barrie, GOODBYE BOB
- CTV Kitchener, Bosma Verdict
- CTV London, Small Town Terror
- CTV Windsor, Tornado Aftermath
Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast (Large Market)
- CTV News Ottawa, CTV News Ottawa- Best Newscast Live. Local. Breaking
- CTV News Toronto, CTV News at Six
- Global Toronto, Global News at 5:30 & 6:00pm US Election Special
Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News
- CBC Montreal, Montreal heritage building up in flames
- CP24, Mississauga House Explosion
- CTV News Ottawa, Sinkhole swallows Rideau Street
- CTV News Toronto, Sudden Storm
Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Kitchener, Calendar Girls
- CTV London, Music for Memory
- CTV Northern Ontario, Curbing Homophobia in Sports
Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Large Market)
- CTV Montreal, Outpouring of Grief for Cohen in Montreal
- CTV News Ottawa, Making An Impression, 13-year-old Evan Sharma is being called “the next Picasso”
- CTV News Toronto, Arresting Impaired Drivers
- Global Toronto, Smiling Refugee
- Global Toronto, Walter Gretzky Saves the Day
Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)
- CKWS Kingston, One Hip Hour
- CTV Barrie, Broken Earth / Healing Hands
- CTV Windsor, Windsor Essex EMS Ride Along
Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Large Market)
- CTV Montreal, Becoming Eden: What it’s Like to be Transgender
- Global News, Cold Case
Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events
- CP24, Olympic Parade
- CP24, Rob Ford Funeral
- CTV News Ottawa, 2016 Grey Cup Celebration Special
Hugh Haugland Award – Creative Use of Video
- CBC Toronto, Crosswalk
- CTV News Ottawa, Remembrance Day Tribute Featuring “In Flanders Fields” as read by Leonard Cohen
- CTV News Toronto, In an Officer’s Shoes
Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage
- CBC Montreal, Controversial dog regulations hit Montreal after woman’s death
- CP24, On the Road To The White House
- CTV Montreal, Battle for Respect: Scars remain for gay ex-military
- CTV News Ottawa, Phoenix: Pay System Under Fire
Sam Ross Award – Editorial / Commentary
- CKMI Montreal, Learning Irish
- CKMI Montreal, Tunnel Puddle
- CTV Montreal, Postscript: Dawson college shooting, 10 years later
- Global Toronto, God Has Left Twitter
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Kitchener, On The Roster Blind Curlers
- CTV London, Coaching The Cup
- CTV Windsor, Flow Riding
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)
- CKMI Montreal, Senior Hockey
- CTV News Ottawa, Joe Sandulo in the battle of his life
- Global Television, Breaking Barriers
Trina McQueen Award – Television News Information Program
- CBC Toronto, Our Toronto – 01/30/2016
- CKMI Montreal, Focus Montreal- Great Montrealers
- Global Television, Focus Ontario Budget Lock Up: Behind the Scenes
RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
