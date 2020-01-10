Menu
Call for Nominations for RTDNA Canada’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Do you know an outstanding individual with at least 30 years of distinguished service? We

RTDNA Canada is inviting nominations for individuals who have distinguished themselves through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of their career in journalism or news management. This award is for lifetime achievement rather than for a single contribution.

Do you know an outstanding individual with at least 30 years of distinguished service? We invite you to nominate them today.

Nomination Deadline: January 20, 2020

Nominations are accepted by RTDNA Canada Regional Directors and deliberated by the RTDNA Canada Board.

For complete details, click here

Past recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award include Brian Madore (East), Joanne MacDonald and Karen MacDonald (Central), Geoff Currier and Cecil Rosner (Prairies), Rob Germain and Lynda Steele (West), Troy Reeb and Joe Schlesinger (Network) and many more great names found in our History of Winners.

For questions or assistance, please contact Sherry Naylor at awards@rtdnacanada.com

Sincerely,

Joe Olafson

Karen Mitchell

Awards Co-Chairs, RTDNA Canada

RTDNA Canada

