RTDNA Canada Announces BC Region Award Finalists

Toronto, ON, March 7, 2017 – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in electronic journalism in the British Columbia Region with the finalists for the regional awards. RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and new gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “As our industry continues to weather a bombardment from many fronts, it
Toronto, ON, March 7, 2017 – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in electronic journalism in the British Columbia Region with the finalists for the regional awards.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and new gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “As our industry continues to weather a bombardment from many fronts, it is crucial to pause, regroup and celebrate outstanding Canadian journalism,” says RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. “All finalists should be proud of the exceptional work they have submitted for the RTDNA’s prestigious awards; our industry is stronger because of them.”
2017 RTDNA Awards – BC Region Finalists:
Digital
Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity
- CBC Vancouver, Tensions linger for Hong Kong immigrants 2 decades after immigration
- CBC Vancouver, Traditional First Nations culture may help reduce teen suicides
- Global News , Haida Gwaii’s Totem Poles, Global BC Online
Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News
- CTV Vancouver Island, On-duty Mountie killed in Langford crash
- Global News, Snow Chaos , Global BC Online
Data Storytelling Award
- CBC Vancouver, Every parking ticket issued in Vancouver last year
- CKNW, Demovictions – No Vacancy
- CTV Vancouver, Where The Kids Aren’t: Schools On The Verge of Closure
Digital Media Award (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver, Abbotsford School Stabbing
- NEWS 1130, NEWS1130.COM
- UBC School of Journalism, All My Intimate Relations, Stories of Indigenous Sexuality
Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CFJC Kamloops, CFJC Today
- CTV Vancouver Island, vancouverisland.ctvnews.ca
Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage
- CBC Vancouver, Finding Refuge Revisited
- CBC Vancouver, Immigration Crackdown
- Global News, Fentanyl Crisis in B.C., Global BC Online
Sam Ross Award – Editorial / Commentary
- CBC Vancouver, Big Oil vs Big Whale: will pipeline trump orca
- CBC Vancouver, Clark takes big risk with foreign buyers tax
Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events
- CBC Vancouver, Royal Visit
- Global News, Royal Tour 2016, Global BC Online
- Global Okanagan, Royal Visit
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver, Athletes of the Week: Sarah and Amy Potomak
- Global News, B.C. Wrestler’s Legendary Career , Global BC Online
- Global News, Is Vancouver ready for a professional women’s hockey team?
Multiplatform
Dan McArthur Award – In-depth/Investigative
- CBC Vancouver, The Frontline of Fentanyl
- CKNW, Surrey, What’s at Stake?
- CTV Vancouver, Sex for Rent
- CTV Vancouver, Shadow Flipping, BC Real Estate Investigation
Radio
Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity
- CBC Vancouver, Adult swim lessons: Immigrants take the plunge, The Early Edition, CBC Radio One
- CBC Vancouver, Finding Refuge
Byron MacGregor Award – Best Newscast (Small Market)
- CBC Kamloops, Fatal float plane crash, CBC Radio One
- CKBZ Kamloops, B-100 Noon News
- CKRW The RUSH, 7am RUSH News September 28, 2016, Yukon Royal Visit
Byron MacGregor Award – Best Newscast (Medium Market)
- C-FAX 1070 AM, Victoria @ Noon
Byron MacGregor Award – Best Newscast (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver, CBC Radio News: November 29, 2016, Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion
- CKNW, VSB Firing
- NEWS 1130, Windstorm, 42439
Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News
- CBC Vancouver, CBC Radio News, Canadian Tire Stabbing (Nov 10)
- CKNW, Snow Storms
- NEWS 1130, Langley Condo Fire
Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Nelson, Expedition to Earth, Daybreak South, CBC Radio One
- CBC Victoria, Freighter Christmas, On the Island, CBC Radio One
Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Large Market)
- CBC Radio One, Facing Fentanyl: A young addict and his mom
- CBC Vancouver, DIY Funerals: Rite at Home, CBC Radio One
- NEWS 1130, Stanley Cup Riot 5th Anniversary Series, Sonia Aslam
Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Nelson, The Krazy Canadian, Daybreak South, CBC Radio One
- CBC Victoria, A Loss of Innocence, All Points West, CBC Radio One
Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver, Wired and Tired: Sleep and the Senior’s Brain, The Early Edition, CBC Radio One
- CKNW, Demovictions – No Vacancy
- CKNW, On The Front Lines at St. Paul’s Hospital
Dick Smyth Award – Creative Use of Sound
- CBC Vancouver, Fault Lines: 24 hours after
- CBC Vancouver, Return to Expo, The Early Edition, CBC Radio One
- NEWS 1130, Stanley Cup Riot Anniversary, Sonia Aslam
Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events
- CBC Vancouver and CBC Calgary, Pipeline Persuasion
- CBC Vancouver, Food Banks, Poverty and Policy: a Public Forum, CBC Radio One
- C-FAX 1070, The Royal Visit
- CKNW, America Votes
Peter Gzowski Award – Radio News Information Program
- CBC Prince George and CBC Prince Rupert, Daybreak North – Avalanche Coverage
- CBC Vancouver, On the Coast – Snow Day 2016, CBC Radio One
Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage
- CBC Vancouver, Fault Lines
- NEWS 1130, Burns Bog Fire
- NEWS 1130, Ice Bombs, 42705
Sam Ross Award – Editorial / Commentary
- CBC Vancouver, Is B.C.’s booming craft beer industry fuelling addiction?
- NEWS 1130, A Minute with Bill Good
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Kamloops, Pickleball Comes to Kamloops, Daybreak Kamloops, CBC Radio One
- CBC Kamloops, Womens World Hockey Comes to Kamloops, Daybreak Kamloops, CBC Radio One
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver, Field of Dreams: Uganda’s improbable journey to the Softball World Championships
Television
Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity
- CTV Vancouver, Thunderbirds Visit Taiwan
- Global News, Autism Employment, Global BC
- Global News, Haida People, Global BC
- Global Okanagan, Okanagan Nation fish dispute
Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast (Small Market)
- CFJC TV, A Reunion 38 Years in the Making, 42691
Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast (Medium Market)
- CHEK, CHEK News at 5
- CTV Vancouver Island, CTV News at Six
- Global Okanagan, Global Okanagan, News @ 5
Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver, CBC News Vancouver at 6 – Nov 2, Abbotsford Stabbing Vigil
- CTV Vancouver, CTV News At 6
- Global News, Snow Mayhem, Global BC Monday December 5, 2016
Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News
- CHEK, Union Bay Missing Boy
- CTV Vancouver, Snowstorm
- Global News, Deadly Windstorm, Global BC
Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Small/Medium Market)
- CHEK News, Dad’s Dying Wish
- CTV Vancouver Island, Bus Boy
- Global Okanagan, Warrior’s Biggest Fan
Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver, Forever Young, CBC Vancouver News at 6
- CBC Vancouver, Homeless Lotto Winner, CBC Vancouver News at 6
- CTV Vancouver, Boudoir Photography, An Intimate Path To Self-Esteem
Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)
- CKPG, I Hear Vinyl’s Back
- CTV Vancouver Island, Unusual Hobbies
Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver, A Night in the ER: Fentanyl Crisis Ground Zero, CBC News: Vancouver at 6
- Global News, Daycare: From Crisis to Chaos, Global BC
- Global News, Inside Gangs, Global BC
Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events
- CTV Vancouver, The Royal Visit
- Global News, Christmas Wish Breakfast, Global BC
- Global News, Royal Arrival, Global BC
Hugh Haugland Award – Creative Use of Video
- CBC Vancouver, Horsepowered, CBC Vancouver News at 6
- CTV Vancouver Island, Agility Dog
- CTV Vancouver, Secret Bowling Alley
- Global News, Saxophonist in the Woods, Global BC
Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage
- CTV Vancouver Island, Tent City
- CTV Vancouver, Fentanyl Epidemic
- Global News, Missing Plane Found, Global BC
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CHEK, Haley’s Story
- CHEK, Liam Runs
- CTV Vancouver Island, Paul the Handyman
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)
- CTV Vancouver, Life On The Line, The Nolan Bellerose Story
- Global News, Forgotten Fighter, Global BC
Trina McQueen Award – Television News Information Program
- CBC Vancouver, Our Vancouver
- Global News, In Conversation with the Prime Minister, Global BC
- Global News, Leadership Series: Santa Ono, Global BC
RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
-END-
For more information regarding the awards contact Joanna Rose at 604.681.2153 ext 133 or info@rtdnacanada.com. For information regarding RTDNA Canada contact Leya Duigu at 647.323.2152 or admin@rtdnacanada.com.
Leave a Comment
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *