RTDNA Canada Announces Atlantic Region Award Finalists

Toronto, ON, March 7, 2017 – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in electronic journalism in the Atlantic Region with the finalists for the regional awards.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and new gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “As our industry continues to weather a bombardment from many fronts, it is crucial to pause, regroup and celebrate outstanding Canadian journalism,” says RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. “All finalists should be proud of the exceptional work they have submitted for the RTDNA’s prestigious awards; our industry is stronger because of them.”
2017 RTDNA Awards – ATLANTIC Region Finalists:
Digital
Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity
- CBC Nova Scotia, School board deals with racially charged incidents
- CBC Prince Edward Island, Gold Cup and Saucer Ambassador, First Little Person in History
Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News
- CBC Prince Edward Island, School evacuations
Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Nova Scotia, CBC.CA/NS, CBC Nova Scotia Facebook
- CHSJ News/Country 94, New Brunswick Businessman Dennis Oland Granted Bail
- Country 94/CHSJ News, New Trial Ordered For New Brunswick Businessman Dennis Oland
Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage
- CBC Nova Scotia, Norwegian-Canadian War Hero
- CBC Prince Edward Island, Hillsborough Hospital suicides
Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events
- CBC Prince Edward Island, CBC Public Forum on Electoral Reform
Multiplatform
Dan McArthur Award – In-depth/Investigative
- CBC NB, Special Deals
- CBC Nova Scotia, CBC Investigates: Municipal Expenses
- CTV Atlantic, A Grandmother’s Search for Justice, Child’s Death Reveals Flawed Investigation
Radio
Byron MacGregor Award – Best Newscast (Small Market)
- 989XFM, 8 a.m. News-July 28, 2016
Byron MacGregor Award – Best Newscast (Medium Market)
- The NEWS 957 Morning News
- VOCM 1PM News
- 9 The Bend
Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News
- CBC Prince Edward Island, School evacuations
Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Nova Scotia – Atlantic Voice, A Journey to Jamaica
- CBC Radio Newfoundland and Labrador, We were once; We are still here now.
- NEWS 957, Fade to Black
Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events
- NEWS 957, Hometown Hockey
Peter Gzowski Award – Radio News Information Program
- CBC New Brunswick, Information Morning Fredericton, 42422
- CBC Nova Scotia, Information Morning, Mainland Nova Scotia
- Country 94/CHSJ News, Pulse NB
Television
Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity
- CTV Atlantic, Being Muslim, New Home, New Challenges
- Global Halifax, Black Battalion Stamp
Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast (Small Market)
- CBC New Brunswick, CBC News: New Brunswick
- CBC Prince Edward Island, CBC News Compass
- NTV, NTV, Evening Newshour
Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast (Medium Market)
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador, Here & Now, CBC NL
- CTV Atlantic, The Maritimes Back Fort Mac, Our Families Too
- Global Halifax, Global News at 6 – December 5, 2016
Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News
- CBC Newfoundland & Labrador, Bay de Verde Fish Plant Fire, Here & Now, CBC NL
- NTV, Bay de Verde, Fish Plant Fire
- NTV, Muskrat Falls, Protest
Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Atlantic, Losing It, One Woman’s Weight Loss Journey
- Global New Brunswick, Senior Dog Walker
- NTV, Homecoming
Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Atlantic, Make Over Magic, A Fresh Start
- NTV, No Place, Like Home
Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events
- CBC NL, Beaumont Hamel 100
Hugh Haugland Award – Creative Use of Video
- Global Halifax, Halifax Cat Colonies
- Global Halifax, Lindsay Hilton, Crossfit Athlete
- NTV, Homecoming
Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage
- CTV Atlantic, Red Tape, Family Fights for Lost Boy
- Global Halifax, Cape Breton Flood
- Global Halifax, NS Teachers Contract Dispute
Sam Ross Award – Editorial / Commentary
- CTV Atlantic, Freedom’s Not Just Another Word, Reflections on the Sacrifice of Those Who Served
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Atlantic, Maritime Referees, A Closer Look at the Men in Stripes
- NTV, Great Scott: Hockey’s Unlikely Hero
Trina McQueen Award – Television News Information Program
- CTV Atlantic, We Remember, Of Service and Sacrifice
RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
For more information regarding the awards contact Joanna Rose at 604.681.2153 ext 133 or info@rtdnacanada.com. For information regarding RTDNA Canada contact Leya Duigu at 647.323.2152 or admin@rtdnacanada.com.