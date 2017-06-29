A Message From The President

From my own observations and all the feedback I have received it appears that the 2017 national conference was a great success and well received by those who attended. Year on year, our attendance numbers were up and we had a record number of award entries. In addition to the success of the national convention, all four regional awards events were well attended and were financially self-sustaining, something which has not happened for a long time. A big shout out to the regional directors.

Thank you again to our special partner, sponsors and attendees for your support and commitment to RTDNA Canada. Congratulations also to all the award winners, your work has been recognised for its outstanding quality.

The board met at the end of the conference and prioritised the association’s major areas of work moving forward.

Our priorities for 2018 include: continuing to diversify our sponsorship and membership bases; being more active in the public space on issues applicable and appropriate to our membership and industry and continuing to seek worthy alliances with like-minded organisations.

In addition we will also be working on the following initiatives: developing a new strategic plan; exploring working opportunities with BEAC; launching an internship program to help with conference and event planning; investigating the opportunity for two RTDNA-branded public events in the spring and fall; reviewing and updating the by-laws; widening our student base and reviewing and updating the awards categories and award names.

The final Report of the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage “DISRUPTION: Change and Churning in Canada’s Media Landscape” was released earlier this month and there are several references to the submission Andy LeBlanc and I gave to the committee last year as well as references to the RTDNA’s Journalistic Code of Conduct.

http://www.ourcommons.ca/content/Committee/421/CHPC/Reports/RP9045583/421_CHPC_Rpt06_PDF/421_CHPC_Rpt06-e.pdf

The conference committee has already begun the process of planning for 2018 in terms of an overall theme, content and structure. We hope to present a working conference framework later this year.

RTDNA Canada, now in its 56th year, plays an important role in our industry and with your support and guidance; the upcoming year will be a pivotal one. The year ahead will once again be punctuated by much change but as a collective I feel we are strong rather than fragile. Canadian journalists are resolute and are adapting to the rapid pace of change but we still require a steadfast commitment to protecting the integrity and efficacy of the profession by all news managers and ownership.

We will work tirelessly to be an effective and nimble association putting the interests of our craft first.

I welcome your feedback, comments and suggestions.

On behalf of the RTDNA Board, happy Canada Day and I hope you have some time off to enjoy the summer with family and friends!

Ian Koenigsfest

president@rtdnacanada.com

@iankoenigsfest