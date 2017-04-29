2017 Prairie Region Award Winners Announced

Calgary, AB, – (April 29, 2017) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners of the Prairie Region RTDNA Awards of Excellence. Awards were presented at the 2017 Prairies Regional Meeting this evening in Calgary, Alberta. RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “Congratulations to the winners for another year of breathtaking work which kept our judges busy in all our regions” said RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. “On all platforms, the entries were of an exceptional caliber illustrating yet again that winning an RTDNA Award of Excellence is a true indicator of industry distinction. Everyone has risen to the challenge and produced memorable work, well done!”
2017 RTDNA Awards – PRAIRIE Region Winners:
Digital
Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity
- CBC Yellowknife: Kitikmeot women revive traditional Inuit tattoos
Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News
- Global Edmonton: Fort McMurray Wildfire
Data Storytelling Award
- CBC Yellowknife: Is Yellowknife ready to reckon with its toxic legacy?
Digital Media Award (Large Market)
- Global Edmonton: Family Matters
Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan: SK Votes 2016: Brad Wall wins 3rd majority in Saskatchewan
Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage
- Global Edmonton: Fort McMurray Wildfire
Sam Ross Award – Editorial / Commentary
- CTV Calgary: Postscript
Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events
- CBC Whitehorse: Yukon Royal Visit
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)
- CBC Edmonton: Winter Cycling 101
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC North: 2016 Arctic Winter Games
Multiplatform
Dan McArthur Award – In-Depth or Investigative
- CBC Calgary: Gallery of Fine Cars, Investigative Series
Radio
Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity
- CBC Saskatchewan: CBC Blue Sky: The R word – Racism in Saskatchewan
Byron MacGregor Award – Best Newscast (Medium Market)
- 650 CKOM: Midday Report: David Kirton & Gerald Bauman
Byron MacGregor Award – Best Newscast (Large Market)
- 660NEWS: Wildfire
Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News
- CBC Calgary: News Special: The Death of Jim Prentice, Former premier killed in a plane crash
Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Small/Medium Market)
- 980 CJME: Martel On The Move – Election IQ
Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Large Market)
- 630 CHED: Metis Welcome, Kirby Bourne Tour
Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Whitehorse: Ross River reacts to fatal dog attack on community member
Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Large Market)
- CBC Edmonton: Dental Nightmare: ‘Life Will Never Be The Same’
Dick Smyth Award – Creative Use of Sound
- CBC Edmonton: Waterbeds: From A Flood To A Drip
Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events
- 650 CKOM’s Day of Caring for Fort McMurray
Peter Gzowski Award – Radio News Information Program
- News Talk 770: Return to Fort McMurray
Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage
- 660NEWS: The Beast
Sam Ross Award – Editorial / Commentary
- 980 CJME: Taylor Field – Saying Farewell
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)
- CBC Calgary: Taekwondo Kid
Television
Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity
- CBC News Manitoba: Access Denied
Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast (Small Market)
- CBC North: Northbeat
Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast (Medium Market)
- Global Saskatoon: La Loche School Shooting, January 22, 2016
Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast (Large Market)
- Global Edmonton: Fort McMurray Wildfire
Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News
- Global Calgary: Amber Alert – The Search for Taliyah
Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Small/Medium Market)
- Global Regina: An Olympic Heart
Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Large Market)
- CTV Calgary: Transplant Reunion
Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)
- Global Regina: Wasted
Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Large Market)
- CTV News Edmonton: Mustang Ride
Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events
- Global Regina: Decision Saskatchewan 2016
Hugh Haugland Award – Creative Use of Video
- CTV News Edmonton: HIV
Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage
- Global Edmonton: Fort McMurray Wildfire
Sam Ross Award – Editorial / Commentary
- Global Edmonton: Life School, Bob Layton Editorial
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC North: 2016 Arctic Winter Games
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)
- CTV Winnipeg: Picture Perfect
Trina McQueen Award – Television News Information Program
- Global Regina: Focus Saskatchewan
