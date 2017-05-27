2017 Network Award Winners Announced

Toronto, Ontario – (May 27, 2017) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to announce the winners of the 2017 RTDNA Canada Network Awards. Awards were presented this evening at the 2017 National Conference and Awards Gala.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television, and digital. “Congratulations to the winners for another year of breathtaking work which kept our judges busy in all our regions,” said RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. “On all platforms, the entries were of an exceptional calibre illustrating yet again that winning an RTDNA Award of Excellence is a true indicator of industry distinction. Everyone has risen to the challenge and produced memorable work, well done!”

In 2017 RTDNA Canada introduced the Lifetime Achievement Awards for Network Programming. Charles Adler and Terry Milewski, the inaugural recipients, were presented with their awards this evening. Read more about Charles’ and Terry’s accomplishments and the award on the RTDNA website.

2017 RTDNA Awards – Network Winners

Digital

Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity

CBC News: Missing & Murdered: Who Killed Alberta Williams?

Data Storytelling Award

CBC News Manitoba: Transport Canada List of 500 ‘Highest Risk’ Railway Crossings Not Widely Shared

Digital Media Award

CBC News: Saving Sid

Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events

CBC News: America Votes 2016: Election Night

Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage

Global News: Fort McMurray Fires

Sam Ross Award – Editorial/Commentary

Global News: What if the Fighting in Aleppo was Happening in Toronto?

Sports Live Special Events Award

CBC North: 2016 Arctic Winter Games

Multiplatform

Dan McArthur Award – In-depth or Investigative

CBC News: The National: Dirty Work

Radio

Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity

CBC Radio: Ideas From the Trenches: Undoing Linguicide

Byron MacGregor Award – Best Newscast

CBC News: The World at Six: Donald Trump Wins

Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News

CBC News: The World at Six: Brussels Bombing

Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature

CBC News: RNC Diversity

Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature

CBC News: The World at Six: Notes of a Lawsuit

Dick Smyth Award – Creative Use of Sound

CBC News: The World at Six: Battleground Florida

Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events

CBC Music: q: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen

Peter Gzowski Award – News Information Program

NEWSTALK1010: Suffering in Silence

Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage

CBC Radio: The Current: Public Forums on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

Sam Ross Award – Editorial/Commentary

CBC Radio: Out in the Open: The Invisibility of Late-term Pregnancy Loss

Sports Feature Reporting Award

CBC News: 10-Thousand Hours: the Patience, Pain and Pride it Takes to be an Olympian

Sports Live Special Events Award

CBC News: Olympic Games Report

Television

Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity

CTV W5: After Ebola

Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast

CTV News: CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme

Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News

Global National: Fort McMurray on Fire

Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature

CBC News: The National: Failure to Protect

Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature

CTV W5: In their Footsteps

Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events

CBC News: America Votes

Hugh Haugland Award – Creative Use of Video

CBC News: The National: Ethiopia – The Lion of Africa

Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage

CBC Edmonton: In the Face of the Fire – Briar Stewart

Sam Ross Award – Editorial/Commentary

Global National: Top YouTube Fort McMurray Reflection

Sports Feature Reporting Award

TSN: Dear Momma

Sports Live Special Events Award

CBC TV Sports: Rio 2016 Olympic Games on CBC

Trina McQueen Award – News Information Program