2017 National Award Winners Announced

Toronto, Ontario – (May 27, 2017) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to announce the winners of the 2017 RTDNA Canada National Awards. Awards were presented this evening at the 2017 National Conference and Awards Gala.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television, and digital. All National Award finalists have already won a Regional RTDNA Award in either Atlantic Canada, Central Canada, the Prairies, or BC. The winners below represent the best of the best. “Congratulations to the winners for another year of breathtaking work which kept our judges busy in all our regions,” said RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. “On all platforms, the entries were of an exceptional calibre illustrating yet again that winning an RTDNA Award of Excellence is a true indicator of industry distinction. Everyone has risen to the challenge and produced memorable work, well done!”
2017 RTDNA Awards – National Winners:
Digital
Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity
- CBC Montreal: Real Talk on Race
Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News
- Global Edmonton: Fort McMurray Wildfire
Data Storytelling Award
- CBC Vancouver: Every Parking Ticket Issued in Vancouver Last Year
Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Thunder Bay: Deep Water
Digital Media Award (Large Market)
- Global Edmonton: Family Matters
Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events
- CBC Whitehorse: Yukon Royal Visit
Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage
- CBC Hamilton: Tim Bosma Murder Trial Coverage
Sam Ross Award – Editorial/Commentary
- CBC Montreal: Editorial Value: Politics, Sports and Indigenous Affairs
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC North: 2016 Arctic Winter Games
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)
- CBC Edmonton: Winter Cycling 101
Multiplatform
Dan McArthur Award – In-Depth or Investigative
- CBC Vancouver: The Frontline of Fentanyl
Radio
Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity
- CBC Vancouver: Finding Refuge
Byron MacGregor Award – Best Newscast (Small Market)
- CKBZ Kamloops: B-100 Noon News
Byron MacGregor Award – Best Newscast (Medium Market)
- 650 CKOM: Midday Report: David Kirton & Gerald Bauman
Byron MacGregor Award – Best Newscast (Large Market)
- 660 NEWS: Wildfire
Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News
- 680 NEWS: Stakeout, Shootout, and a Stabbing
Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Thunder Bay: A Promise Kept
Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver: Facing Fentanyl: A Young Addict and his Mom
Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Nova Scotia: Atlantic Voice: A Journey to Jamaica
Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Large Market)
- CBC Montreal: Two Veterans, Decades Apart
Dick Smyth Award – Creative Use of Sound
- CBC Toronto: Metro Morning: “Letters to Mohammed”
Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events
- 650 CKOM’s Day of Caring for Fort McMurray
Peter Gzowski Award – News Information Program
- CBC Quebec City: Six Quebecers Killed in Burkina Faso Terrorist Attack
Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage
- CBC Vancouver: Fault Lines
Sam Ross Award – Editorial/Commentary
- 980 CJME: Taylor Field – Saying Farewell
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Kamloops: Daybreak: Women’s World Hockey Comes to Kamloops
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)
- CBC Calgary: Taekwondo Kid
Television
Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity
- City: Transgender Surgery
Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast (Small Market)
- CBC North: Northbeat
Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast (Medium Market)
- CTV Kitchener: Bosma Verdict
Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast (Large Market)
- CTV News Toronto: CTV News at Six
Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News
- CTV News Ottawa: Sinkhole Swallows Rideau Street
Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Small/Medium Market)
- Global Regina: An Olympic Heart
Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Large Market)
- CTV News Ottawa: Making an Impression: 13-Year-Old Evan Sharma is Being Called “The Next Picasso”
Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)
- Global Regina: Wasted
Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Large Market)
- CBC News: Vancouver at 6: A Night in the ER: Fentanyl Crisis Ground Zero
Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events
- CBC Newfoundland & Labrador: Beaumont-Hamel 100
Hugh Haugland Award – Creative Use of Video
- CTV Vancouver: Secret Bowling Alley
Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage
- Global Edmonton: Fort McMurray Wildfire
Sam Ross Award – Editorial/Commentary
- Global Edmonton: Life School: Bob Layton Editorial
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Kitchener: On the Roster: Blind Curlers
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)
- CTV Winnipeg: Picture Perfect
Trina McQueen Award – News Information Program
- Global Regina: Focus Saskatchewan
